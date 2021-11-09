Column: Golf stars should be paid more if they earn it

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

Tiger Woods has some untouchable records on the PGA Tour. One of them that probably will be reached at some point is his $120 million in career earnings. Attribute that to more than inflation. The PGA Tour’s response to the threat of a rival league backed by Saudi money is to aggressively raise compensation. Some of that is in bonus programs. The main objective is to raise prize money at the elite events because that’s where the best players are. AP Golf Writer Doug Ferguson says that’s a smart strategy. Golf has a history of rewarding players more for what they do than what they’ve done.