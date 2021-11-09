Chandler, Vescovi lead No. 18 Tennessee past UT-Martin 90-62

By AL LESAR

Associated Press

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Kennedy Chandler and Santiago Vescovi each scored 20 points, leading No. 18 Tennessee to a 90-62 season-opening win over Tennessee-Martin. Chandler, regarded as the top high school point guard in the country last year, shot 7 for 10 from the field and had four assists. Vescovi, a holdover from last season, tied a career high with six 3-pointers. KK Curry scored 15 points to lead the Skyhawks. KJ Simon added 14 points and David Didenko 11.