Castleton, Jones each score 18, lead Florida over Elon 74-61

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Colin Castleton and Myreon Jones each scored 18 points and Florida cruised to a 74-61 victory over Elon in the season opener for both teams. Castleton, a senior who had entered the NBA draft, scored 17 points in the first half and finished 7-of-11 shooting from the floor. Jones, a Penn State transfer who led the Nittany Lions last season averaging 15.3 points, made 6 of 13 shots and was 4 of 8 from long range. The Gators shot 52% in the first half while building a 47-24 lead. Michael Graham scored 16 points and grabbed nine rebounds to lead Elon.