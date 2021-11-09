Browns, G Teller agree to 4-year $56.8 million extension

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Browns right guard Wyatt Teller has agreed to a four-year, $56.8 million contract extension with the team through the 2025 season. Teller has developed into one of the NFL’s best interior linemen during three seasons after coming over in a trade from Buffalo. The 6-foot-4, 315-pounder was scheduled to become a free agent after this season. Teller consistently rates among the league’s top blockers over the past two seasons. In Sunday’s 41-16 win at Cincinnati, he delivered a key block that sprung Nick Chubb on a 70-yard touchdown run.