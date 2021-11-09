Big finish lifts Minnesota past Kansas City in Johnson debut

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jamison Battle scored 18 points, Minnesota allowed just four points over the final seven minutes and the Golden Gophers defeated Kansas City 71-56 on Monday night in the season opener for both teams. The win came in coach Ben Johnson’s debut with the Gophers. Minnesota led 46-35 with 13:17 remaining in the second half but the Roos went on a 17-8 run to draw within 54-52 with 7:42 remaining. Luke Loewe and EJ Stephens combined to score the game’s next 10 points for Minnesota and the Gophers led 64-52 with 3:44 to go.