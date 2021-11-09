Bayern fans step up protests against club’s ties to Qatar

By CIARÁN FAHEY

AP Sports Writer

BERLIN (AP) — Bayern Munich fans have been stepping up their public criticism of the club for its ties to World Cup host Qatar. Bayern supporters displayed a huge banner during the team’s home game on Saturday criticizing the club for what they say is the “sports washing” of human rights abuses in Qatar by accepting sponsorship from that country’s national airline. Bayern has also held mid-season training camps in the Gulf country since 2011. Bayern’s directors are to be presented with a motion at the club’s AGM on Nov. 25 calling for an end to its sponsorship agreements with Qatar “at the earliest possible date.”