Andy Murray wins, sets up match with Sinner in Stockholm

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Andy Murray has beaten qualifier Viktor Durasovic of Norway 6-1, 7-6 (7) to set up a second-round match with top-seeded Jannik Sinner at the Stockholm Open. The three-time Grand Slam champion cruised through the first set but was nearly pushed to a decider by the 354th-ranked Durasovic. The 34-year-old Briton saved a set point before closing it out on his third match point. Other winners on Tuesday were fifth-seeded Taylor Fritz of the United States, Spaniard Pedro Martinez, Dutch player Botic van de Zandschulp. Arthur Rinderknech also advanced when sixth-seeded Alexander Bublik retired with an apparent injury. The Frenchman was ahead 6-1, 2-0.