After choosing US over Mexico, Ricardo Pepi faces El Tri

By RONALD BLUM

AP Sports Writer

Ricardo Pepi chose to play for the United States against Mexico and on Friday he’ll get to play soccer for the land of his upbringing in a World Cup qualifier against the nation of his parents. The 18-year-old has become a sought-after player following three goals in his first two international appearances. Pepi scored 13 goals for Dallas this season in Major League Soccer, good for 12th in the league. All 25 American players practiced Tuesday in the Cincinnati suburb of Milford.