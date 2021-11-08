Regroup, reset: Biles to rest after trailblazing tour

By WILL GRAVES

AP Sports Writer

Gymnastics star Simone Biles is ready for a bit of a break after wrapping up a post-Olympic tour. Biles headlined the “Gold Over America Tour” that recently wrapped up a 32-city sprint. The seven-time Olympic medalist says the tour was a breath of fresh air after a challenging appearance at the Tokyo Olympics, where removed herself from several competitions to focus on her mental health. Biles says the tour’s success has forced her to recalibrate her future, but that she’s going to wait to make any hard decisions about whether she’ll return to competition.