Rangers hold off Panthers, hand Florida 1st regulation loss

By ALLAN KREDA

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Igor Shesterkin made a season-high 42 saves and the New York Rangers held off Florida 4-3, handing the Panthers their first loss in regulation this season. Chris Kreider and Adam Fox each had a goal in the first period before K’Andre Miller and Ryan Strome scored 30 seconds apart in the second as New York built a 4-0 lead. Eetu Luostarinen scored 20 seconds into the third for Florida. Sam Reinhart trimmed it to 4-2 at 18:34 before Patric Hornqvist made it a one-goal game at 19:20. The Panthers tried for the tying goal with goalie Spencer Knight pulled for an extra skater, but Shesterkin made one more key save in the waning seconds.