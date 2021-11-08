Randle leads Knicks past short-handed 76ers, 103-96

By AARON BRACY

Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Julius Randle scored 31 points and had 12 rebounds to lead the New York Knicks to a 103-96 victory over the short-handed Philadelphia 76ers on Monday night. Philadelphia was without four-time All-Star Joel Embiid and three others due to the NBA’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols. RJ Barrett added 15 points for the Knicks, who won their second in the last five. Andre Drummond started in place of Embiid, and had 14 points and 25 rebounds. Furkan Korkmaz added 19 points for Philadelphia, which saw its six-game winning streak come to an end.