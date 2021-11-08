Raiders cut 2020 1st rounder Arnette over social media post

By JOSH DUBOW

AP Pro Football Writer

The Las Vegas Raiders waived 2020 first-round pick Damon Arnette and have now cut ties with both first-round picks from that draft before the midpoint of their second season. General manager Mike Mayock called it a “painful decision” to release Arnette but says it was necessary in response to a social media post with Arnette brandishing a gun and threatening to kill someone. The move to cut Arnette comes less than a week after No. 12 overall pick Henry Ruggs III was released following a fatal DUI crash.