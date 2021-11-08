Polish luge athlete injured in crash on Olympic track

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Sports Writer

Polish luge officials say a malfunction at the sliding track built for this winter’s Beijing Olympics caused one of its top athletes to crash and sustain a serious injury. The Polish team says Mateusz Sochowicz fractured a kneecap in the crash at the track in Yanqing, China. He also had cuts and bruises, and it’s not known if he can return this season. According to a release from the Polish Toboggan Sports Association, Sochowicz was on a training run and crashed into a barrier that should have been open when a sled is in the track.