Published 3:44 AM

Olympic sport to talk with athletes amid anger over changes

By GRAHAM DUNBAR
AP Sports Writer

GENEVA (AP) — A bitter divide with athletes over the removal of horse riding from the Olympic event of modern pentathlon has led the sport’s governing body to invite them to talks. The Monaco-based UIPM says it will host a video call Friday to consult athletes on replacing riding following a horse abuse incident at the Tokyo Olympics. A horse that refused to compete for the German leader of the women’s competition was hit by a team coach. The UIPM has since provoked confusion among athletes in handling the process to change one of the most traditional Olympic sports.

Associated Press

