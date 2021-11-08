Curry scores 50 points to go with 10 assists in Warriors win

By JANIE McCAULEY

AP Sports Writer

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry scored an NBA season-high 50 points with nine 3-pointers and added 10 assists and seven rebounds, almost single-handedly leading the Golden State Warriors past the Atlanta Hawks 127-113. Only Hall of Famers Wilt Chamberlain and Rick Barry had registered a game with 50 points and 10 assists for the Warriors.Curry dominated for long stretches and danced in delight, repeatedly raising his arms in the air to encourage everyone fortunate enough to witness another of the Splash Brother’s brilliant performances.