West Ham ends Liverpool’s 25-game unbeaten run with 3-2 win

LONDON (AP) — West Ham ended Liverpool’s 25-match unbeaten run in all competitions with a 3-2 victory that dislodged the team from third place in the Premier League. Alisson flapped in the air to allow Aaron Cresswell’s inswinging corner to go through his hands in the fourth minute. After Trent Alexander-Arnold equalized at the end of the first half, Pablo Fornals’ shot was helped into the net by Alisson’s weak touch. A corner was headed in by Kurt Zouma through Alisson’s raised hands. Divock Origi pulled one back but there was no Liverpool equalizer.