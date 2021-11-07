Verstappen wins in Mexico, extends lead in F1 title chase

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Max Verstappen stretched his lead over Lewis Hamilton in the Formula One season championship with a dominant victory at the Mexico City Grand Prix. Verstappen’s Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez finished third to become the first Mexican driver to reach the podium in the history of the race. Hamilton was second and now trails Verstappen by 19 points in the championship with four races left. Verstappen took his ninth victory of the season in chasing his first F1 championship. Hamilton is trying to win an F1 record eighth season title.