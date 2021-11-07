Taylor returns, yet isn’t enough to help Texans end slide

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Sports Writer

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Houston quarterback Tyrod Taylor had an excuse waiting if he wanted one. He could have blamed his numbers Sunday on the fact that he had missed nearly two months because of a hamstring injury and that he wasn’t in any sort of game rhythm. Instead, he took ownership. Taylor threw three interceptions for just the second time in his college and pro career Sunday, part of another dismal day for the Texans. Despite forcing five turnovers, they lost 17-9 at Miami and had their losing streak reach eight games.