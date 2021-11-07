San Jose’s Wondolowski scores final goal in 1-1 tie, retires

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Chris Wondolowski scored his 171st career goal to help the San Jose Earthquakes tie 1-1 with FC Dallas on the final day of the regular season Sunday. Neither team is playoff-bound. The 38-year-old Wondolowski retired after the game — finishing an 18-season career and leaving as the MLS career goals leader. San Jose had 59.6% possession and outshot Dallas 26-7. FC Dallas’ Jáder Obrian scored his ninth goal to make it 1-1 in the 42nd minute.