Red Bulls tie 1-1 with Nashville and secure a playoff spot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Fábio Roberto Gomes Netto scored in the opening seconds to help the New York Red Bulls tie 1-1 with Nashville and clinch a berth in the MLS Cup Playoffs on the final day of the regular season. The seventh-seeded Red Bulls play at No. 2 seed Philadelphia in the first round. No. 3 seed Nashville will host to sixth-seeded Orlando City. Hany Mukhtar blasted a free kick from just outside the area on the left side that appeared to deflect off a Red Bulls player into the net to make it 1-1 in the 37th minute.