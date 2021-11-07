Miller scores 2 on power play, Canucks beat Stars 6-3

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — J.T. Miller had two power-play goals and the Vancouver Canucks scored four times in the second period to beat the Dallas Stars 6-3. Bo Horvat and Elias Pettersson each had a goal and two assists, Brock Boeser added a goal and an assist, and Vasily Podkolzin also scored to help the Canucks win for the second time in six games. Quinn Hughes had three assists and Thatcher Demko stopped 25 shots. The Canucks were 3 for 6 on the power play after going 3 for 28 in their previous seven games. Joe Pavelski, Ryan Suter and Luke Glendening scored for the Stars, and Jason Robertson had two assists. Anton Khudobin made 30 saves.