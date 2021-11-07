Jags get better Josh Allen in this meeting, beat Bills 9-6

By MARK LONG

AP Pro Football Writer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville had the better Josh Allen on this Sunday, with the standout linebacker intercepting a pass, making a sack and recovering a fumble in a 9-6 upset of the Buffalo Bills. Buffalo’s star quarterback with the same first and last names turned the ball over three times in the second half. He didn’t have a second-half turnover in any game this season. The Bills (5-3) lost for the second time in seven games. The Jaguars (2-6) rebounded from a debacle at Seattle a week ago. Buffalo’s Allen completed 31 of 47 passes for 264 yards, with two interceptions and a fumble.