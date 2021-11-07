Djokovic beats Medvedev for record 37th Masters title

By JEROME PUGMIRE

AP Sports Writer

PARIS (AP) — Top-ranked Novak Djokovic has beaten No. 2 Daniil Medvedev 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 in the Paris Masters final for a record 37th Masters title. The win came a day after Djokovic ensured he finishes No. 1 for a record seventh year. Djokovic moved one clear of fellow 20-time Grand Slam winner Rafael Nadal for Masters trophies and nine ahead of Roger Federer. It also gave Djokovic a record-extending sixth Paris Masters title and put him 6-4 up overall against Medvedev. He lost to Medvedev in straight sets in the U.S. Open final two months ago and had not played in a tournament since.