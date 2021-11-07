Beaten after 7 months, Liverpool stunned by soaring West Ham

By ROB HARRIS

AP Global Soccer Writer

LONDON (AP) — West Ham ended Liverpool’s 25-match unbeaten run in all competitions with a 3-2 victory that dislodged the team from third place in the Premier League. West Ham’s goals came from Alisson Becker’s own-goal, Pablo Fornals and Kurt Zouma. Arsenal goes into the international break in fifth place after Emile Smith Rowe clinched a 1-0 victory over Watford. Former Chelsea manager Antonio Conte endured a frustrating start to his Premier League return as Tottenham was held 0-0 by Everton. A curling finish from Harvey Barnes secured a 1-1 draw for Leicester at Leeds, canceling out Raphinha’s free kick.