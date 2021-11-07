AP source: Florida fires veteran assistants Grantham, Hevesy

By MARK LONG

AP Sports Writer

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A person familiar with the decision says Florida fired defensive coordinator Todd Grantham and offensive line coach John Hevesy on Sunday. Coach Dan Mullen parted with the two assistants one day after a 40-17 loss at South Carolina. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the Gators (4-5, 2-5 Southeastern Conference) hadn’t made the moves public. Mullen is scheduled to address the staff changes Monday afternoon. Grantham and Hevesy were in the final year of their contracts at Florida. Grantham made $1.8 million annually, and Hevesy was getting $620,000.