49ers deliver a dud in 31-17 loss to banged-up Cardinals

By JOSH DUBOW

AP Pro Football Writer

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Any encouragement the San Francisco 49ers might have gained from last week’s win at Chicago was wiped out in a hurry against a short-handed Arizona team. The Niners are winless in four home games after their 31-17 defeat to the Cardinals. A season that began with high expectations for San Francisco is spiraling out of control. The Niners fell to 3-5 and trail the Cardinals by 4 1/2 games in the NFC West. Arizona didn’t have quarterback Kyler Murray or receivers DeAndre Hopkins and A.J. Green, but still had little trouble against San Francisco.