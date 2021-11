BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Bailey Zappe threw four touchdown passes and ran for a fifth as Western Kentucky won its fourth straight game, knocking off Middle Tennessee 48-21. Zappe, who entered leading the Football Bowl Subdivision by averaging 425.9 yards per game, completed 29 of 50 attempts for 281 yards. He has thrown 37 touchdown passes to put Western Kentucky atop the East Division of Conference USA.