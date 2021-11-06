Zaha, Gallagher give Crystal Palace 2-0 win over Wolves

LONDON (AP) — Wilfried Zaha and Conor Gallagher clinched a 2-0 victory for Crystal Palace over Wolverhampton. It followed up on a triumph last weekend at Manchester City with Patrick Vieira’s team now unbeaten in six matches. VAR had to confirm the 61st-minute goal after an initial offside decision and then downgraded a Wolves penalty to a free kick before Gallagher saw a deflected shot find the net. Palace goalkeeper Vicente Guaita had to save Joao Moutinho’s low free kick to ensure another clean sheet as the team moved up to ninth in the standings. Wolves is a point and a place better off.