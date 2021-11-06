Washington looking at sideline incident involving coach

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington says it’s looking into a sideline incident between coach Jimmy Lake and a player during the first half of Saturday night’s loss to No. 7 Oregon. Lake appeared to fling his right arm toward Ruperake Fuavai during a brief skirmish on the Washington sideline. Fuavai was exchanging words with Oregon’s Jaylon Redd. Washington athletic director Jen Cohen says the school is gathering more information. Lake said he did not strike the player and was trying to separate him before it could become a penalty.