Titans activate LB Jayon Brown from IR, sign RB Foreman

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have activated starting linebacker Jayon Brown from injured reserve. Brown had missed the last five games with a knee injury suffered in the Titans’ loss to the Jets. Tennessee also signed running back D’Onta Foreman from the practice squad for more depth to help replace Derrick Henry. The Titans announced the moves ahead of Sunday night’s game in Los Angeles against the Rams. Tennessee already signed 2012 NFL MVP Adrian Peterson to the active roster Friday. Now the Titans have Foreman to help replace Henry, who’s on injured reserve after having foot surgery Tuesday.