Stanton, defensive TDs help Samford top The Citadel 35-14

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (AP) — Jay Stanton ran for a season-high 134 yards with a touchdown, Samford’s defense and special teams added scores, and the Bulldogs defeated The Citadel 35-14. Stanton’s 68-yard run gave Samford a 14-7 lead in the second quarter and Montrell Washington added a 68-yard punt return for a touchdown for a 21-7 lead at halftime. In the third quarter, Demarcus Ware scored his second rushing touchdown of the game and Midnight Steward scored on a 94-yard fumble return.