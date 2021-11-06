Stamkos and Palat score late, Lightning stop Senators 5-3

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Steven Stamkos scored his sixth goal of the season to break a 2-2 tie midway through the third period and Ondrej Palat added the game-winner as the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Ottawa Senators 5-3. Victor Hedman, Jan Rutta, and Anthony Cirelli also scored for the Lightning and Brian Elliott stopped 24 shots. Connor Brown, newly appointed captain Brady Tkachuk, and Logan Shaw scored for Ottawa and Matt Murray made 29 saves. Stamkos was left alone at the side of the net as Victor Mete had a defensive breakdown and buried the loose puck. Shaw tipped in a goal late in the game, but Cirelli added an empty-net goal.