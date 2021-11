WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Anders Lee and Brock Nelson scored, Ilya Sorokin made 24 saves and the New York Islanders ended the Winnipeg Jets’ undefeated string at home with a 2-0 victory. Sorokin, playing his ninth consecutive game to start the season, stopped 24 shots for his third shutout — tied for the NHL lead. Backup goalie Eric Comrie stopped 29 shots for the Jets, falling to 3-1.