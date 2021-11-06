Smith, Central Arkansas pummel NAIA’s Texas Wesleyan 63-3

CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — Breylin Smith passed for 410 yards and five touchdowns _ including two to Tyler Hudson that covered 118 yards _ and Central Arkansas rolled to a 63-3 victory over NAIA-member Texas Wesleyan. Smith connected with Tobias Enlow for a 30-yard TD on Central Arkansas’ first possession and _ after a 2-yard scoring run by Darius Hale capped the Bears’ second drive _ fired a 93-yard scoring strike to Hudson for a 21-0 lead after one quarter. Smith had TD throws of 54 yards to Christian Richmond, 80 yards to Lujuan Winningham and a 25-yarder to Hudson, following Hale’s 20-yard TD run, for a 49-0 lead at the half.