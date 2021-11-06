Smith accounts for 5 TDs in Villanova’s 35-0 rout of Elon

ELON, N.C. (AP) — Daniel Smith accounted for five touchdowns as Villanova routed Elon 35-0. Smith was 16-of-23 passing for 238 yards with a touchdown pass to three separate receivers. He added 45 yards on the ground that included two scores from short yardage. The FCS’s 13th-ranked Wildcats (7-2, 5-1 Colonial Athletic Association) entered a half-game back of James Madison atop the CAA standings, and rebounded from a 31-18 home loss to William & Mary that ended a three-game win streak. Davis Cheek was 13-of-28 passing for 146 yards for Elon (4-5, 3-3).