Pickett passes Pittsburgh past Duke, 54-29

BOB SUTTON

Associated Press

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Kenny Pickett threw three touchdown passes and ran for a score as Pittsburgh pulled away to beat Duke 54-29. Pickett threw for 405 yards as the Panthers bounced back from a home loss to Miami a week earlier. They have their best nine-game record since an 8-1 mark in 2009. Sam Scarton kicked four field goals and Jordan Addison scored two touchdowns for Pittsburgh. Duke lost its fifth game in a row and quarterback Gunnar Holmberg exited with an upper-body injury on the team’s final possession of the first half.