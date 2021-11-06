O’Connell, Bell help Purdue take down No. 5 Spartans 40-29

By MICHAEL MAROT

AP Sports Writer

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Aidan O’Connell threw for a career-best 536 yards, matched his career high with three touchdown passes and led Purdue past No. 5 Michigan State 40-29. With the Big Ten’s last unbeaten going down, the conference could miss the College Football Playoff for the third time in five years. The Boilermakers became bowl-eligible for the first time in three years and extended their FBS record for wins over top-five teams when unranked to 17. The Spartans lost to Purdue for the first time since 2006.