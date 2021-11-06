Norwich beats Brentford 2-1 for 1st league win of season

LONDON (AP) — Norwich has earned its first Premier League victory of the season by scoring early and hanging on to beat Brentford 2-1. Mathias Normann put Norwich ahead with a terrific solo effort after just six minutes and Teemu Pukki’s penalty doubled the advantage before the half-hour mark in a battle of promoted clubs. Brentford cut the lead in the 60th when substitute Saman Ghoddos’ cross found Rico Henry unmarked at the far post. Henry reached out with his left foot to redirect the ball into the net. The home team couldn’t find the equalizer, however, and slumped to its fourth consecutive loss after a promising start to the season.