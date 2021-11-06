North Dakota stages comeback, tops Youngstown State, 24-21

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Tommy Schuster fired a 16-yard touchdown pass to Garett Maag and Otis Weah ran 43 yards for the go-ahead touchdown and North Dakota rallied from 11 down late to beat Youngstown State, 24-21, Saturday in the first meeting between the schools since 1962. The Penguins got to midfield on their final possession, but Devon Krzanowski and Ben McNaboe combined on a fourth-down sack of Demeatric Crenshaw with 4:20 left and the Fighting Hawks were able to run out the clock.