No. 21 Coastal Carolina remains in hunt for Sun Belt title

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Backup Bryce Carpenter threw for 85 yards and a touchdown and ran for another score to help No. 21 Coastal Carolina beat Georgia Southern 28-8 on a rainy Saturday night. The Chanticleers (8-1, 4-1 Sun Belt Conference) are tied with Appalachian State (7-2, 4-1) atop the East Division standings, but the Mountaineers are in the driver’s seat after a 30-27 series victory last month. Coastal Carolina announced an hour before the game that starting quarterback Grayson McCall would not play. The school said McCall is out indefinitely with an upper-body injury. McCall is a redshirt sophomore who has thrown for 2,063 yards, 17 touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He leads the nation in passing efficiency and is third in completion percentage.