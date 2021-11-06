Morris and TCU beat No. 14 Baylor in first game without GP

By STEPHEN HAWKINS

AP Sports Writer

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Chandler Morris threw for 461 yards and two touchdowns in his first start for TCU, and the Horned Frogs beat No. 14 Baylor 30-28. It was their first game without Gary Patterson on the sideline since 1997. The Horned Frogs snapped a three-game losing streak six days after the school and Patterson mutually agreed to immediately part ways before completing his 21st season as head coach. Baylor was driving and past midfield after the Frogs missed a field goal attempt when linebacker Shadrach Banks intercepted a pass thrown by Gerry Bohanon with 1:03 left.