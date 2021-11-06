Mofor carries Albany over New Hampshire for first win, 20-7

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Karl Mofor ran for 222 yards and both Albany touchdowns as the Great Danes picked up their first win of the season, defeating New Hampshire 20-7. Mofor was a workhorse with 45 carries. Caylin Parker, with one carry for five yards, was the only other Albany running back to carry the ball. Jeff Undercuffler completed 5 of 10 passes for 81 yards for the Great Danes. Mofor scored on a 1-yard run in the first quarter and a 17-yard run in the fourth to go with two field goals by Dylan Burns.