McBride scores 4 TDs, UAB defeats La Tech 52-38

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — DeWayne McBride ran for 210 yards and scored four touchdowns, both career highs, and UAB defeated Louisiana Tech 52-38. McBride took over after the Bulldogs took a 21-7 lead early in the second quarter. He scored on runs of 20 and 17 yards in the first half as the Blazers took a 24-21 lead. He added 35- and 29-yard scoring runs in the fourth quarter. McBride did his damage on just 14 carries. JD Head threw for two touchdowns and ran for a third for the Bulldogs in his first start. The freshman replaced Austin Kendall, who didn’t make the road trip because of a bad back.