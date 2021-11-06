Kasatkina gives Russia 1-0 lead in BJK Cup final

By KAREL JANICEK

Associated Press

PRAGUE (AP) — Daria Kasatkina has given Russia a 1-0 lead over Switzerland in the final of the Billie Jean King Cup with a 6-2, 6-4 victory against Jil Teichmann. The Russians are just one win away from their fifth title in the competition formerly known as the Fed Cup. Switzerland has yet to win the trophy. Russia’s Liudmila Samsonova will face Tokyo Olympics singles champion Belinda Bencic in the second singles match ahead of the doubles.