Jackson State runs away from Texas Southern, wins 41-21

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Shedeur Sanders threw a pair of fourth-quarter touchdown passes to Malachi Wideman and JD Martin ran 51 yards for a score as Jackson State broke a 21-21 third-quarter tie to earn a 41-21 win over Texas Southern to remain unbeaten in Southwestern Athletic Conference play. Jacorey Howard carried just two times for three yards, but each run ended in the end zone and his two-yard run with 5:44 left in the third quarter pulled Texas Southern even at 21-21.