Iowa State dominates second half, rolls past Texas 30-7

By ANDREW LOGUE

Associated Press

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Running back Breece Hall ran for 136 yards and two touchdowns as the Cyclones improved to 6-3, 4-2 Big 12 and earned their third straight win over the Longhorn. Iowa State also became bowl eligible for the fifth consecutive season. Xavier Hutchinson caught eight passes for Iowa State, totaling 96 yards. Tight end Charlie Kolar had five catches for 72 yards. Hutchinson also threw a 49-yard touchdown pass. Texas (4-5, 2-4) suffered its fourth straight loss, the Longhorns' worst skid since dropping four in a row in 2010.