Idaho wins behind Johnson’s school-record 6 TDs

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Roshaun Johnson scored a school-record six touchdowns, all on the ground, and Idaho snapped a three-game losing streak with a 42-24 win over Southern Utah. Johnson had four touchdowns by halftime, tying the school record, and set the new mark with a third-quarter 10-yard run. He added a 9-yard score midway through the fourth quarter. He finished with 174 yards on 30 carries. Coming into Saturday, he had 201 rushing yards total this season with four touchdowns. Justin Miller threw for 301 yards and a score for the Thunderbirds, who have lost seven straight.