Health care company ends relationship with Aaron Rodgers

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin health care company has ended a nine-year partnership with Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. A statement posted on Twitter by Prevea Health said the company and Rodgers mutually agreed to end their partnership. The move comes a day after Rodgers told “The Pat McAfee Show” he had sought alternative treatments to COVID-19 vaccination because he is allergic to an ingredient in two of the FDA-approved shots. Rodgers, who turns 38 in December, did not say what ingredient he was allergic to, or how he knows he is allergic. Prevea Health says in a statement it encourages all eligible people to get vaccinated.