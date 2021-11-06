Floyd returns two picks for scores in Murray State victory

MURRAY, Ky. (AP) — Marcis Floyd returned an interception for a touchdown and returned a 2-point conversion attempt for two points as Murray State defeated Tennessee Tech 32-27. Floyd added seven tackles and a sack. Damonta Witherspoon and quarterback DJ Williams scored early touchdowns for the Racers, then Floyd intercepted a Willie Miller pass and returned it 90 yards for a touchdown and a 24-7 lead. The Racers led 27-7 at halftime, then in the second half managed just Aaron Baum’s third field goal of the game and Floyd’s return of Miller’s 2-point conversion pass attempt.