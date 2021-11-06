Davidson continues winning ways drubbing St. Thomas (MN)

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Louis Colosimo threw a pair of touchdowns and Aris Hilliard ran for two scores and Davidson throttled St. Thomas (MN) 42-15 to stay atop the Pioneer Football League standings. Coy Williams got Davidson going with a 37-yard scoring run on an eight-play, 75-yard opening game drive for a 7-0 lead. Before the close of the first quarter, Colosimo threw a 3-yard score to Jackson Sherrard to end a 15-play, 72-yard that last just a little more than eight minutes. Colosimo was 9-for-10 passing. Tommy Dolan threw a touchdown and was intercepted twice for the Tommies.